Pay a Visit to Manhattan’s Seaport District With Kiss Me, Kate’s Stephanie Styles

The actress, fresh from her Broadway debut, gives Playbill a glimpse into her summer in the city.

Stephanie Styles is between two worlds. Standing on the corner of Fulton Street and Water Street in Manhattan, the actor has one foot planted in the modernity of New York City— it’s bustling streets, tall buildings, and zooming taxis—and the other in the historic cobblestones of Manhattan’s Seaport District.

“I really love hanging out down here because it's so far removed from living uptown or even working in midtown. It seems like a such different [city],” says Styles explains. “I first discovered it with my best friend Alessandra; we wanted to escape the heat and go to the iPic. I came for the movie theatre but then stayed for everything else!”

When it comes to Broadway, Styles is just taking it all in. Fresh off of her Broadway debut as Lois Lane in the Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate, she says: “It was a total dream come true...the greatest experience of my life.”

With the show’s run now concluded, Styles has been traveling and spending time in Los Angeles, but Broadway and New York City are still in her heart. “This community is so great. We all have so much in common yet we have so much to learn from each other. I'm going to miss my favorite places and my favorite people. I'll be back, but for now, school's out for the summer, y'all!”

Flip through photos of Stephanie Styles in Playbill's "Summer in the City" series below:

