Pay a Visit to Manhattan’s Seaport District With Kiss Me, Kate’s Stephanie Styles

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 16, 2019
 
The actress, fresh from her Broadway debut, gives Playbill a glimpse into her summer in the city.
Stephanie Styles is between two worlds. Standing on the corner of Fulton Street and Water Street in Manhattan, the actor has one foot planted in the modernity of New York City— it’s bustling streets, tall buildings, and zooming taxis—and the other in the historic cobblestones of Manhattan’s Seaport District.

“I really love hanging out down here because it's so far removed from living uptown or even working in midtown. It seems like a such different [city],” says Styles explains. “I first discovered it with my best friend Alessandra; we wanted to escape the heat and go to the iPic. I came for the movie theatre but then stayed for everything else!”

When it comes to Broadway, Styles is just taking it all in. Fresh off of her Broadway debut as Lois Lane in the Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate, she says: “It was a total dream come true...the greatest experience of my life.”

With the show’s run now concluded, Styles has been traveling and spending time in Los Angeles, but Broadway and New York City are still in her heart. “This community is so great. We all have so much in common yet we have so much to learn from each other. I'm going to miss my favorite places and my favorite people. I'll be back, but for now, school's out for the summer, y'all!”

Flip through photos of Stephanie Styles in Playbill's "Summer in the City" series below:

Travel to Manhattan’s Seaport District With Kiss Me, Kate’s Stephanie Styles

10 PHOTOS
For Kiss Me, Kate's Stephanie Styles, summer is the perfect opportunity to pay a visit to Manhattan’s Seaport District. Marc J. Franklin
Located on the East River waterfront, the Seaport District blends the modern amenities of New York City with the historic design of earlier era. “I really love hanging out down here because it's so far removed from living uptown or even working in midtown. It seems like a different [city].” Marc J. Franklin
“Amongst the cobblestone streets and old, original architecture, you have these contemporary elements,” says Styles looking out at the many restaurants, shops, and exhibitions. “I first discovered it with my best friend Alessandra; we wanted to escape the heat and go to the iPic. I came for the movie theatre but then stayed for everything else!” Marc J. Franklin
“There are infinite possibilities in New York City. Anything can happen at any second of the day; it's such a spontaneous city.” Marc J. Franklin
When it comes to Broadway, Styles is just taking it all in. Fresh off her Broadway debut as Lois Lane in the Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate, she says: “Being on Broadway was a total dream come true.” Marc J. Franklin
The Seaport district Marc J. Franklin
“I've had a journey where I've been involved in shows that didn't happen and so getting to do [Kiss Me, Kate], it was better than I ever thought it would be. It was the greatest experience of my life.” Marc J. Franklin
“While on Broadway, I would have flashbacks to when I came to New York City in the summer as a kid in school," says Styles. "I would walk down 8th avenue and it would be full with all these people who didn't know where they were going, and I would think: ‘That used to be me.’" Marc J. Franklin
“Summer is such a beautiful time to be performing on Broadway," says Styles. "We were able to get to summer and sing ‘Too Darn Hot’ when it was, indeed, too darn hot!” Marc J. Franklin
With the show’s run now concluded, Styles has been traveling and spending time in Los Angeles, but Broadway and New York City are still in her heart. “This community is so great. We all have so much in common yet we have so much to learn from each other. I'm going to miss my favorite places and my favorite people. I'll be back, but for now, school's out for the summer, y'all!” Marc J. Franklin
