Trevor Sets Dates for Off-Broadway Premiere

Following a hit, extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, the new musical will play Stage 42.

Off-Broadway's Stage 42 will welcome the Jeff Award-winning Trevor in April. The new musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film, arrives in New York City following an extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, in 2017.

Previews will begin April 7 at the midtown venue, where opening night is set for April 21. Casting for the Off-Broadway run will be announced at a later time.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, Trevor follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in in a challenging world.

Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) directs, with choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the world premiere of Trevor: The Musical (the original title) was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods. Eli Tokash and Graydon Peter Yosowitz shared the title role.

The musical is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, that had an original screenplay by Lecesne.

“Trevor the film struck a chord with its powerful narrative and urgent message of optimism,” say Off-Broadway producers Roy Furman and John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods. “From the exuberant audience response at the Writers Theatre, where the musical debuted, we knew we should bring the show to New York.”

The Trevor Project, which was launched as a result of the Trevor film, is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. Visit TheTrevorProject.org for more information.