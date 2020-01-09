Trevor: The Musical to Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Trevor: The Musical to Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring
By Olivia Clement
Jan 09, 2020
 
Following a hit, extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, the new musical will play Stage 42.

Off-Broadway's Stage 42 will welcome the Jeff Award-winning new musical Trevor: The Musical in April. The musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film, arrives in New York City following an extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, in 2017.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, Trevor: The Musical follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Casting and dates for the Off-Broadway run will be announced at a later time; direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Joshua Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the world premiere of Trevor: The Musical was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with A.B. & W. Productions. Eli Tokash and Graydon Peter Yosowitz shared the title role.

The musical is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, that had an original screenplay by Lecesne.

Trevor the film struck a chord with its powerful narrative and urgent message of optimism,” say Off-Broadway producers Roy Furman and John Ambrosino and Josie Bray and Mark Woods of A.B. & W. Productions. “From the exuberant audience response at the Writers Theatre, where the musical debuted, we knew we should bring the show to New York.”

The Trevor Project, which was launched as a result of the Trevor film, is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. Visit TheTrevorProject.org for more information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!