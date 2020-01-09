Trevor: The Musical to Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring

Following a hit, extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, the new musical will play Stage 42.

Off-Broadway's Stage 42 will welcome the Jeff Award-winning new musical Trevor: The Musical in April. The musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film, arrives in New York City following an extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, in 2017.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, Trevor: The Musical follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Casting and dates for the Off-Broadway run will be announced at a later time; direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Joshua Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the world premiere of Trevor: The Musical was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with A.B. & W. Productions. Eli Tokash and Graydon Peter Yosowitz shared the title role.

The musical is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, that had an original screenplay by Lecesne.

“Trevor the film struck a chord with its powerful narrative and urgent message of optimism,” say Off-Broadway producers Roy Furman and John Ambrosino and Josie Bray and Mark Woods of A.B. & W. Productions. “From the exuberant audience response at the Writers Theatre, where the musical debuted, we knew we should bring the show to New York.”

The Trevor Project, which was launched as a result of the Trevor film, is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. Visit TheTrevorProject.org for more information.