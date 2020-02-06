Trinity Rep’s Write Here! Write Now! Playwriting Competition Now Open for High School Student Submissions

The winning plays will be performed during a public reading in the spring.

Trinity Rep’s ninth annual playwriting competition, Write Here! Write Now!, is now accepting entries through March 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Entry is free and open to any student in grades 9–12.

Students can create works on their own, or creative writing, English, and theatre teachers are invited to assign a ten-minute play as a part of their classroom curriculum, with resources available to educators from Trinity. Playwrights can submit up to two works, each of which must be between 6 and 10 pages.

Scripts are judged through a blind evaluation process by Trinity Rep’s education and artistic staff as well as guests from the community. Each play that is submitted will receive feedback to enhance the playwriting experience and aid in the development of the student’s creative voice.

Four winners will be selected (including one winner from a high school in Providence, Rhode Island) for a public performance of their script. The playwrights will work with Trinity Rep staff members in a play development session before having their play read by professional actors May 4, followed by a Q&A. They will also receive a scholarship towards any Trinity Rep Young Actors Studio afterschool class. Each winner’s school will receive 20 free tickets to a Project Discovery student matinee performance during the 2020–2021 season.

“It is an honor to allow younger voices, which have pivotal roles in our society and community, to shine,” says Trinity Rep Associate Education Director Matthew Tibbs. “Not only does the playwriting competition foster learning and creative ability, but it also allows for the future leaders of this world to flourish and thrive. We are dedicated to providing students the space to explore and develop their abilities through writing and theatre.”