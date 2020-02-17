Tumacho, With Phillipa Soo, John Ellison Conlee, Chinaza Uche, and More, Returns Off-Broadway

The Leigh Silverman-helmed production from Clubbed Thumb kicks off performances February 17 in the Connelly Theater.

Performances begin February 17 at Off-Broadway's Connelly Theater for the return run of Tumacho. First seen in Clubbed Thumb's 2016 Summerworks season, the downtown company brings back the Ethan Lipton play with music for a limited run, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman.

In Tumacho, citizens of a frontier outpost are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Have they met their salvation—or an even bigger tyrant—when a fiend from the past comes to town?

The cast is made up of Andrew Garman (The Christians), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats, Dance Nation), Chinaza Uche (Dickenson, Sojourners), John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie), Bill Buell (Ink), Randy Danson (Well), and Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play). Matthew Dean Marsh (We’re Only Alive for a Short Time) serves as music director and also performs in the production.

Tumacho, which officially opens February 22, features set design by David Zinn (The Humans), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me), and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler. Shelley Miles will be the production stage manager.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me.