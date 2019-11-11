U.K. Industry Roundup: The Guardian Gets a New Critic, Appointments at Kiln Theatre and More

See who has recently joined the team at arts institutions and publications across the pond.

Theatre companies, art institutions, and editorial publications across the Atlantic have made recent changes in their staffing. Read on to see who got a new job as 2019 comes to close.

Arifa Akbar

Chief Theatre Critic, The Guardian (London, U.K.)

The former literary editor of the Independent, who has written about the arts for the Guardian over several years, will leave her position as arts editor at Tortoise Media to take over the role in January. She replaces Michael Billington, who announced that he will be stepping down after five decades and approximately 10,000 reviews.

Dawn Austwick

Chair of the Board, Kiln Theatre (London, U.K.)

Austwick, who is currently chief executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, will join the theatre in early 2020. Prior to joining the Fund, Austwick was chief executive of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and was previously deputy director of the British Museum, project director for Tate Modern, and a principal consultant at KPMG.

Christopher Haydon

Artistic Director, Rose Theatre Kingston (London, U.K.)

Haydon, formerly the artistic director at the Gate Theatre and associate director at the Bush Theatre, will take on the new position effective January 2020. He notes, “The Rose has established itself as a contemporary home for thrilling and ambitious theatre and I am delighted to be its new artistic director. I can’t wait to begin steering this amazing building into the future.”