U.K. Premiere of Pass Over Finds Its Cast

Antoinette Nwandu’s critically acclaimed drama will play London's Kiln Theatre in February 2020.

Paapa Essiedu, Alexander Eliot, and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. will star in the U.K. premiere of Antoinette Nwandu’s Pass Over at the Kiln Theatre in London. Indhu Rubasingham directs the production, which begins performances February 13 ahead of a February 19 opening.

In Pass Over, seen last year at LCT3 and previously in Chicago, two young black men, Moses (Essiedu) and Kitch (Eustache Jr.), find ways to pass the time while sitting and waiting on a street corner. The play, which draws from both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, paints a chilling portrait of what it means to be a young black man in the world today.

Pass Over will play in London through March 21.

The premiere is designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, and movement by Lanre Malaolu. Casting is by Julia Horan, and Hazel Holder is the voice and dialect coach.