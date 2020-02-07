U.K. Six Queen Maiya Quansah-Breed to Star in Cases at The Other Palace

The Olivier nominee stars in the Dominic Powell musical, transferring from Phoenix Arts Club.

Olivier nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed will star in Dominic Powell’s Cases, beginning performances March 31 at The Other Palace. The musical will play the Andrew Lloyd Webber venue with a revamped score, additional songs, and a new cast. Quansah-Breed played Catherine Parr in Six on the U.K. tour and at the Arts Theatre. Joining her are Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Brooklyn at Greenwich Theatre), and Adrian Hansel (Hairspray), with Six associate director Grace Taylor helming the musical. Cases depicts the ultimate fight for creative freedom, providing a voice for performers and creatives who lose financial security as they try to establish their careers. The production follows a sold-out run at the Phoenix Arts Club, in collaboration with Michael Auger. Cases is produced by Pioneer Arts, founded by Artistic Director and Cases creator Powell.

