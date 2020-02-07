U.K. Six Queen Maiya Quansah-Breed to Star in Cases at The Other Palace

By Dan Meyer
Feb 07, 2020
 
The Olivier nominee stars in the Dominic Powell musical, transferring from Phoenix Arts Club.
The cast of <i>Cases </i>with Dominic Powell.
The cast of Cases with Dominic Powell. Zeibell Photography

Olivier nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed will star in Dominic Powell’s Cases, beginning performances March 31 at The Other Palace. The musical will play the Andrew Lloyd Webber venue with a revamped score, additional songs, and a new cast.

Quansah-Breed played Catherine Parr in Six on the U.K. tour and at the Arts Theatre. Joining her are Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Brooklyn at Greenwich Theatre), and Adrian Hansel (Hairspray), with Six associate director Grace Taylor helming the musical.

Cases depicts the ultimate fight for creative freedom, providing a voice for performers and creatives who lose financial security as they try to establish their careers.

The production follows a sold-out run at the Phoenix Arts Club, in collaboration with Michael Auger. Cases is produced by Pioneer Arts, founded by Artistic Director and Cases creator Powell.

