UMich's University Musical Society Announces No Safety Net 2.0 Lineup

Education News
By Emily Selleck
Dec 09, 2019
 
The three-week festival at the University of Michigan will feature three timely productions.
The University Musical Society of the University of Michigan has announced the lineup for No Safety Net 2.0, a three-week festival feature three boundary-breaking theatre productions along with a one-on-one installation performance.

The festival, which will be held January 22–February 9, 2020, aims to foster timely conversations around topical social issues.

Productions include Javaad Alipoor’s The Believers Are But Brothers, addressing masculinity and internet radicalization, Tania El Khoury’s installation As Far As My Fingertips Take Me about the refugee crisis, Lee Minora’s White Feminist addressing race, feminism, and privilege, and Half Straddle’s Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription (recently seen Off-Broadway) about patriotism, interrogation, and whistle-blowing.

Staged performances will be held at the Arthur Miller Theatre and the Duderstadt Center, with opportunities for open dialogue and conversation between the artists and audience members.

The installation performances will take place throughout the festival in the towns of Ann Arbor and Dearborn.

The first No Safety Net festival was held in early 2018.

