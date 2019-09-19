United Solo, World’s Largest Solo Theatre Festival, Opens in NYC September 19

The festival, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, runs through November 24.

The 10th anniversary of United Solo, the largest solo theatre festival of its kind, kicks off at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row September 19. Featuring over 130 productions from around the world, the festival offers up to five monologue performances each day through November 24.

In celebration of its decade-long run, this year's United Solo includes a "Best Of" category, featuring award-winning artists and companies invited by the United Solo Academy to return for the 10th anniversary season. Among the shows featured in "Best Of" are Vivian Nesbitt's story about family alcoholism and depression, The Bark & The Tree; Janis Brenner's poetic dance-opera-play Inheritance: A Litany; and Meirav Zur's Inconceivable: The Totally True One-Woman Semi-Fertile Quasi-”Musical,” about modern fertility.

The larger United Solo lineup includes Seeing Stars, a musical show by Ellen Gould in which she weaves her personal experience with juvenile macular degeneration to tell a story about "seeing differently"; and Bridget Kelly's Divining Bernhardt, inspired by the life of the legendary Sarah Bernhardt.

In addition to performances, United Solo also offers Master Classes with a lineup of instructors that includes actor-director Austin Pendleton.

For tickets and more information visit Unitedsolo.org.