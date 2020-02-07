Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec to Celebrate 100 Performances Off-Broadway

The Bated Breath Theatre Company production began performances in May 2019.

On February 15, Bated Breath Theatre Company will celebrate the 100th performance of its hit show, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec. The immersive and environmental production, staged in the Greenwich Village bar Madame X, began performances in May 2019 and is currently scheduled through March 6.

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec invites an intimate audience to discover the bohemian world and underbelly of Paris during the Belle Epoque. As theatregoers drink house cocktails and lounge in Madame X's salon, the show brings attendees face to face with Paris' dancers, prostitutes, and outcasts, as well as the man himself, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec.

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec is conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman and devised by Bated Breath Theatre Company members Mia Aguirre, Derya Celikkol, Marisa Gold, Sean Hinckle, Allison Houser, Matt Mastromatteo, Nicole Orabona, David Raposo, Lisa Timmel, and Lauren Winigrad with some additional material from current and past cast members, including Luke Couzens.

The cast includes Mia Aguirre, Derya Celikkol, Kat Christensen, CJ DiOrio, Anthony Esielionis, Daniel George as Toulouse-Lautrec, Glori Dei Filippone, Griffin Lockette, Olivia Lodge, Ryan Lisa, and Jackie Theoharis.

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec features original music by Nathan Leigh. The production team also includes costume designer Gail Fresia, choreographic consultant Tara O’Con, and production designer Derya Celikkol.

Tickets include a complimentary drink. For more information visit UnmakingLautrecPlay.com.