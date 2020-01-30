Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Retrospective Begins at Paper Mill Playhouse

JoAnn M. Hunter directs and choreographs the production, which features Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, Mauricio Martinez, and more.

The Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber begins performances January 30 prior to an official opening February 9 at the New Jersey venue.

With music by Lloyd Webber and co-written and devised with Richard Curtis, the limited engagement will continue through March 1.

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) with music direction by Michael Patrick Walker (Avenue Q), the cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

The musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.

Unmasked also has scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan serves as associate director, and Liz Ramos serves as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

“Unmasked is a funny and heartwarming celebration of one of the greatest musical theater composers of all time,” stated director and choreographer Hunter. “In this musical revue audiences can expect to hear their favorite songs from some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most cherished works, along with the inspiration behind these timeless songs. Unmasked is the heart, mind, and soul of this creative genius.”



(Updated January 30, 2020)