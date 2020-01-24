Until the Flood Opens January 29 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles

Dael Orlandersmith’s solo play explores the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting of Michael Brown.

Dael Orlandersmith’s Until the Flood opens January 29 at Center Theater Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles. The Pulitzer Prize finalist of Forever explores the social uprising in Ferguson following the shooting of teenager Michael Brown.

Using her own interviews with Missouri residents, Orlandersmith examines the roots of the protests and searches for healing by creating a set of characters that highlight the varying perspectives and individual experiences of race.

The production, scheduled through February 23, is directed by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller, with scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger, sound design and compositions by Justin Ellington, and projection design by Nicholas Hussong.

Until the Flood made its debut Off-Broadway in 2017 at Rattlestick Playwrights.