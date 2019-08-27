Upcoming at Feinstein’s/54 Below in September: Krysta Rodriguez, Kyle Dean Massey, and Andy Mientus

Jason Danieley, Donna McKechnie, and Andrea McArdle will also play concert engagements in the coming weeks.

Waitress and Wicked star Shoshana Bean wraps up the second week of her engagement at Feinstein’s/54 Below, with three final performances September 3–5 at 7 PM. Bean’s new show is dedicated entirely to musical theatre songs. Purchase tickets here.

Upcoming September guests for Tuesdays With Robbie, the weekly talk-show/variety show hosted by Robbie Rozelle, include Alexander Sage Oyen, Dan DeLuca, and Julia Murney (September 3); and Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown). Purchase tickets here.

Smash and Younger star Krysta Rodriguez makes her anticipated Feinstein’s/54 Below debut September 11–14 at 7 PM with a new show exploring songs from her stage career, including The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, First Date, In the Heights, A Chorus Line, and Good Vibrations. Purchase tickets here.

Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Danieley, recently seen in Pretty Woman on Broadway, returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with A Heart to Heart, September 18–21 at 7 PM. Known for his performances in The Visit, Candide, and Next to Normal, in which he appeared opposite his wife, the late Tony honoree Marin Mazzie, Danieley will offer an evening of loving and remembering. Purchase tickets here.

Danieley will also host the September 22 benefit Marin Mazzie’s Sunflower Power Hour, featuring Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillin, and Sally Wilfert, as well as Tony winners Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce, and Karen Ziemba. Proceeds from the 6 PM concert benefit Cancer Support Community’s programs and services. Purchase tickets here.

Kyle Dean Massey, known for his starring roles in Broadway’s Next to Normal, Wicked, and Pippin, returns September 23 at 9:30 PM, in an evening highlighting the music that shaped his life, and the characters who changed his career. Purchase tickets here.

Also returning are Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie and Tony nominee Andrea McArdle with an encore run of Hamlisch and Sondheim September 26–28 at 7 PM. Purchase tickets here.

Smash and Spring Awakening star Andy Mientus will close out the month September 28 at 9:30 PM with an encore of his Ladies of the Canyon tribute concert, in which he performs the entirety of Joni Mitchell’s 1970 album, which introduced such songs as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” and “The Circle Game.” Purchase tickets here.

