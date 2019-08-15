Upcoming Grand Horizons Star Michael Urie to Host The Acting Company’s 2019 Fall Gala

The Broadway alum and Drama Desk winner will take over master of ceremonies duties October 28.

Upcoming Grand Horizons star and Drama Desk winner Michael Urie will once again take over hosting duties—this time at The Acting Company’s fall gala October 28. He'll emcee Halloween-themed costume party at Capitale.

The star of last season’s Torch Song and frequent Drama Desk Awards host will return to Broadway this season in Grand Horizons as Brian. He won the Drama Desk Award in 2013 for Buyer and Cellar.

At the gala, Sanford Robins will be presented with the John Houseman Award for his commitment to developing actors and finding new audiences for the theatre. Richard C. Yancey will receive the Joan Warburg Award for demonstrating dedication to philanthropic and civic causes in the arts.

Founded in 1972, The Acting Company develops the best young American actors by giving them an opportunity to practice their craft in a repertory of classic and new plays, builds a discerning audience for the theater by producing exceptional productions for diverse audiences, and educates students in communities with limited access to the arts.

For more information, visit TheActingCompany.org.

