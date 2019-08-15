Upcoming Grand Horizons Star Michael Urie to Host The Acting Company’s 2019 Fall Gala

By Dan Meyer
Aug 15, 2019
 
The Broadway alum and Drama Desk winner will take over master of ceremonies duties October 28.
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Upcoming Grand Horizons star and Drama Desk winner Michael Urie will once again take over hosting duties—this time at The Acting Company’s fall gala October 28. He'll emcee Halloween-themed costume party at Capitale.

The star of last season’s Torch Song and frequent Drama Desk Awards host will return to Broadway this season in Grand Horizons as Brian. He won the Drama Desk Award in 2013 for Buyer and Cellar.

READ: Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, More to Star in Broadway’s Grand Horizons

At the gala, Sanford Robins will be presented with the John Houseman Award for his commitment to developing actors and finding new audiences for the theatre. Richard C. Yancey will receive the Joan Warburg Award for demonstrating dedication to philanthropic and civic causes in the arts.

Founded in 1972, The Acting Company develops the best young American actors by giving them an opportunity to practice their craft in a repertory of classic and new plays, builds a discerning audience for the theater by producing exceptional productions for diverse audiences, and educates students in communities with limited access to the arts.

For more information, visit TheActingCompany.org.

Look Through the Stage Highlights of Michael Urie

The actor celebrates his birthday August 8.

32 PHOTOS
<i>The Temperamentals</i> cast: Matt Schneck, Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Urie, Arnie Burton and Sam Breslin Wright
Matt Schneck, Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Urie, Arnie Burton, and Sam Breslin Wright in The Temperamentals Photo by David Rogers
Michael Urie and Adam Driver
Michael Urie and Adam Driver in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Sofia Jean Gomez and Michael Urie
Sofia Jean Gomez and Michael Urie in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Billy Porter and Michael Urie
Billy Porter and Michael Urie in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Michael Urie
Michael Urie in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Michael Urie in <i>How to Succeed... </i>on Broadway
Michael Urie and cast in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Beau Bridges, Michael Urie and Tammy Blanchard
Beau Bridges, Michael Urie, and Tammy Blanchard in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Michael Urie and cast
Michael Urie and cast in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Michael Urie
Michael Urie in Buyer & Cellar
Michael Urie in <i>Buyer &amp; Cellar</i>
Michael Urie in Buyer & Cellar Photo by Sandra Coudert
