Vanessa Williams Will Make Her West End Debut in Donmar Warehouse’s City of Angels

Director Josie Rourke’s critically acclaimed production, which premiered in 2014, will begin performances in March 2020.

Vanessa Williams, the Grammy- and Tony-nominated star of stage and screen, will make her West End debut in the upcoming transfer of Donmar Warehouse's Olivier Award–winning City of Angels, playing Carla/Alaura.

Returning to the production are Rosalie Craig (Company) as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, Young Frankenstein) as Stine, and Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat) as Donna/Oolie, all of whom reprise their roles from the 2014 production of the Larry Gelbart-Cy Coleman-David Zippel musical.

City of Angels finds a crime novelist working on a screenplay adaptation of one of his books as his marriage is crumbling, while his hardboiled hero can't get over the one that got away in a much-beloved spoof of film noir and 1940s Hollywood.

The cast also includes Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Josie Rourke, this production will begin performances March 5, 2020, at the Garrick Theatre. The entire 2014 creative team will reunite, including choreographer Stephen Mear; designer Robert Jones; musical supervisor Gareth Valentine; lighting designer Howard Harrison; sound designer Terry Jardine and Nick Lidster for Autograph; video designer Duncan McLean. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow

City of Angels is produced in the West End by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, Adam Blanshay Productions.