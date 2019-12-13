Vineyard Theatre to Honor Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth at 2020 Gala

The longtime collaborators and friends will be honored at the upcoming fundraiser in New York City.

The Vineyard's upcoming gala will celebrate Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. Roth was a Broadway producer of Vogel's acclaimed play with music, Indecent, first seen at Vineyard Theatre Off-Broadway.

The annual benefit gala will take place April 20, 2020, at 583 Park Avenue. Vineyard Theatre Board Member Sally Horchow will chair the event.

READ: Daryl Roth on the ‘Gutsy’ Move to Extend Indecent After Announcing Its Closing

"We are thrilled to honor our extraordinary collaborators and friends Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth at The Vineyard’s Gala this spring," said Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern. "For over two decades, they have been integral to The Vineyard. Paula's exceptional artistry and Daryl's incredible advocacy are an inspiration. From our first collaboration on How I Learned to Drive to the most recent with Indecent, they have displayed a daring and adventurous theatrical spirit that we hope also exemplifies the work of The Vineyard."

As previously announced, Vogel's landmark play, How I Learned to Drive, will be seen on Broadway for the first time in 2020. The original 1997 stars, Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony nominee David Morse, will reprise their roles in the Manhattan Theatre Club production. Roth is also attached as a producer.

