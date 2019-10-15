Visit Arendelle With Photos and Video From the North American Tour of Frozen

Video   Visit Arendelle With Photos and Video From the North American Tour of Frozen
By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2019
 
The tour begins with previews in Schenectady, New York, starring Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, ahead of a Los Angeles opening.

Video footage and photos from Disney Theatrical Productions’ upcoming national tour of Frozen show stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna rehearsing with director Michael Grandage.

The tour begins November 10 with previews at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York, ahead of an official launch December 4 in Los Angeles, California, at the Pantages Theatre. The tour will continue on to Seattle, Washington; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Dallas, Texas; among other cities.

Joining Bowman and Innerbichler in the cast are Austin Colby (Jersey Boys) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

The musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

