Waitress’ Alison Luff Joins New Pro-Wrestling Series Heels

The Broadway actor will be part of the new drama from Starz.

Waitress star Alison Luff has joined the cast of the new Starz series Heels. Set in a close-knit community in Georgia, the drama shines a light on the world of independent professional wrestling.

According to Deadline, Luff will play Staci, who has married into the Spade family and become the reluctant young matriarch of a family-owned wrestling promotion.

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will play the Spade brothers and rivals, Jack and Ace, respectively.

Heels is written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley (Survivor's Remorse) attached as showrunner. The series will feature eight hour-long episodes.

Luff has also been seen on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville, Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous, and Mamma Mia! as well as the national tour of Wicked.

