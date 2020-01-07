Waitress’ Alison Luff Joins New Pro-Wrestling Series Heels

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Waitress’ Alison Luff Joins New Pro-Wrestling Series Heels
By Olivia Clement
Jan 07, 2020
 
The Broadway actor will be part of the new drama from Starz.
New_Dramatists_Gala_2018_HR
Alison Luff Marc J. Franklin

Waitress star Alison Luff has joined the cast of the new Starz series Heels. Set in a close-knit community in Georgia, the drama shines a light on the world of independent professional wrestling.

According to Deadline, Luff will play Staci, who has married into the Spade family and become the reluctant young matriarch of a family-owned wrestling promotion.

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will play the Spade brothers and rivals, Jack and Ace, respectively.

Heels is written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley (Survivor's Remorse) attached as showrunner. The series will feature eight hour-long episodes.

Luff has also been seen on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville, Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous, and Mamma Mia! as well as the national tour of Wicked.

A First Look at Alison Luff and Mark Evans in Waitress

A First Look at Alison Luff and Mark Evans in Waitress

3 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Alison Luff_Mark Evans_First Look_2019_HR
Alison Luff Joan Marcus
Waitress_Broadway_Alison Luff_Mark Evans_First Look_2019_HR
Mark Evans Joan Marcus
Waitress_Broadway_Alison Luff_Mark Evans_First Look_2019_HR
Mark Evans and Alison Luff Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!