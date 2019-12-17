Waitress Star Lucie Jones to Offer West End Solo Concert

The X Factor and musical theatre favorite will be joined by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Between stints in London's Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre, Lucie Jones will return to the West End venue to offer a solo concert. The one-night-only event, also featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will take place February 16, 2020.

Jones currently takes center stage as Jenna; Tony- and Grammy-nominated composer Sara Bareilles will step in or a limited engagement beginning January 27 (alongside Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter), with Jones and her current co-star David Hunter returning March 9.

After a breakout performance on Series 6 of the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2009, Jones went on to appear on the U.K. stage in such shows as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Rent, and The Wedding Singer. She represented the U.K in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 with the song "Never Give Up On You."

Waitress will conclude its West End run July 4.

