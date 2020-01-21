Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Will Be Released as a Live Album

The X Factor and musical theatre favorite will be joined by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Waitress star Lucie Jones' upcoming solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre (the London home of the musical) will be recorded and released as an album. The album will drop this spring; an exact date will be announced later.

The one-night-only event, also featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will take place February 16, 2020. Newly announced as special guests are fellow Welsh stage favorite John Owen Jones (Les Misérables) and Jones' Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace.

Jones currently takes center stage as Jenna; Tony- and Grammy-nominated composer Sara Bareilles will step in or a limited engagement beginning January 27 (alongside Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter), with Jones and her current co-star David Hunter returning March 9.

After a breakout performance on Series 6 of the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2009, Jones went on to appear on the U.K. stage in such shows as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Rent, and The Wedding Singer. She represented the U.K in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 with the song "Never Give Up On You."

Waitress will conclude its West End run July 4.

