Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Will Be Released as a Live Album

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Will Be Released as a Live Album
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 21, 2020
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
The X Factor and musical theatre favorite will be joined by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones Johan Persson

Waitress star Lucie Jones' upcoming solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre (the London home of the musical) will be recorded and released as an album. The album will drop this spring; an exact date will be announced later.

The one-night-only event, also featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will take place February 16, 2020. Newly announced as special guests are fellow Welsh stage favorite John Owen Jones (Les Misérables) and Jones' Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace.

Jones currently takes center stage as Jenna; Tony- and Grammy-nominated composer Sara Bareilles will step in or a limited engagement beginning January 27 (alongside Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter), with Jones and her current co-star David Hunter returning March 9.

After a breakout performance on Series 6 of the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2009, Jones went on to appear on the U.K. stage in such shows as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Rent, and The Wedding Singer. She represented the U.K in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 with the song "Never Give Up On You."

Waitress will conclude its West End run July 4.

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

10 PHOTOS
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Marisha Wallace, Lucie Jones, and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
David Hunter and Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Blake Harrison and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Black Harrison and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts, Lucie Jones, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts and Blake Harrison Johan Persson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
London News
Read interviews with luminaries of the stage.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!