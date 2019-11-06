Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures to be Honored at West Coast Educational Theatre Foundation Gala

The Beetlejuice production company joins multi-Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters as honorees at the annual event supporting theatre education in underserved schools.

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) will honor Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures with the ETF Entertainment Industry Award at the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood gala event, scheduled for November 18 in Los Angeles. The annual event supports theatre education in underserved schools with a cabaret that brings theatre, TV, and film professionals together with current high school students.

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures is being recognized for their commitment to making theatre more accessible along with building a national audience through their own productions. The company is credited as a producer on such Broadway productions as Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and The Bridges of Madison County.

“We are delighted to be honoring Mark Kaufman and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures," says ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald. "They have been bringing hit musicals to the world for years, many of which are performed by students everywhere. He and his colleagues recognize that the future of the theatre is dependent on supporting young people who will become the artists and the audiences of tomorrow. We are grateful for their support.”

Multi-Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters will also be honored at the benefit. The Hello, Dolly! and Follies star will be presented with the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award in recognition of Peters' lifelong dedication to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.

Hosted by John Stamos and Nia Vardalos, the evening is set to include appearances by Rachel Bloom, Merle Dandridge, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Jennifer Kumiyama, Matthew Morrison, and Juan Pablo di Pace.

Co-chairs of the 2019 benefit are Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer; and film and television producerNeil Meron. Members of the host committee include Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos, and Renée Zellweger.

Area high schools represented include: Charter Oak, Thespian Troupe 2409; Citrus Valley, Thespian Troupe 7716; Claremont, Thespian Troupe 2219; Fullerton Union, Thespian Troupe 2498; Mater Dei, Thespian Troupe 3464; Mission Viejo, Thespian Troupe 3060; Northwood, Thespian Troupe 6309; Orange County School of the Arts, Thespian Troupe 6826; Rancho Cucamonga, Thespian Troupe 5423; Shadow Hills, Thespian Troupe 7570; Upland, Thespian Troupe 4712; and Verdugo Hills, Thespian Troupe 3192.

For more information and tickets, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.

