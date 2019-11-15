Watch 10 Must-Know Choreographic Moments Emblematic of Broadway Dance

Playbill assembled a cast of dancers to recreate the original choreography of iconic numbers from A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Sweet Charity, and more.

Jerome Robbins said, “Dance is like life. It exists as you are flitting through it, and when it's over, it's done.” Yet, he and other choreographers on Broadway have left indelible marks in the history of musical theatre. There are simply some combinations of original choreography that are staples of the canon. Watch the video above to relive 10 of these Broadway choreographic moments.

Great choreographic moments can be as recognizable as chandeliers crashing, helicopters on stage, or witches flying, they inform the story and propel the characters through movement.

In this video we celebrate the work of Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Tommy Tune, Agnes de Mille, Gower Champion, Gillian Lynne, Michael Bennett, and Peter Gennaro.

The cast includes Evan Autio, Julio Cataño-Yee, Dale Elston, Joseph Fierberg, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Scott Gomez, Stephen Hannah, Julia Harnett, Rashaan James, Ian Liberto, Matthew Aaron Liotine, Dara Orland, Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva, Steven Rada, Angela Sauers, Rachel Schur, Kristi Smith, and Philip Stock.

The video was shot at Open Jar Studios in New York City.