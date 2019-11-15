Watch 10 Must-Know Choreographic Moments Emblematic of Broadway Dance

By Roberto Araujo
Nov 15, 2019
 
Playbill assembled a cast of dancers to recreate the original choreography of iconic numbers from A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Sweet Charity, and more.

Jerome Robbins said, “Dance is like life. It exists as you are flitting through it, and when it's over, it's done.” Yet, he and other choreographers on Broadway have left indelible marks in the history of musical theatre. There are simply some combinations of original choreography that are staples of the canon. Watch the video above to relive 10 of these Broadway choreographic moments.

Great choreographic moments can be as recognizable as chandeliers crashing, helicopters on stage, or witches flying, they inform the story and propel the characters through movement.

In this video we celebrate the work of Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Tommy Tune, Agnes de Mille, Gower Champion, Gillian Lynne, Michael Bennett, and Peter Gennaro.

The cast includes Evan Autio, Julio Cataño-Yee, Dale Elston, Joseph Fierberg, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Scott Gomez, Stephen Hannah, Julia Harnett, Rashaan James, Ian Liberto, Matthew Aaron Liotine, Dara Orland, Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva, Steven Rada, Angela Sauers, Rachel Schur, Kristi Smith, and Philip Stock.

The video was shot at Open Jar Studios in New York City.

8 Broadway Dream Ballets Every Fan Should Know

8 PHOTOS
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photos_2017_HR
Brigadoon, "Ballet" Joan Marcus
Carousel_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_CAROUSEL On Broadway.2.Photo by Julieta Cervantes_HR.jpg
Carousel, "Billy Goes on a Journey" Julieta Cervantes
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Oklahoma!, "Laurey Makes Up Her Mind" Little Fang Photo
West Side Story_Lyric Opera of Chicago_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
West Side Story, The Dance at the Gym Todd Rosenberg
<i>Oh, Kay! </i>
Oh, Kay! Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
On_the_Town_Regent_Park_Production_Photo_2017_Ensemble. Photo Jane Hobson._HR.jpg
On the Town, "Subway Ride and Imaginary Coney Island" Jane Hobson
Matthew Murphy HR
An American in Paris , "An American in Paris" Matthew Murphy
Melanie Moore in<i> Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Fiddler on the Roof, "Chaveleh" Joan Marcus
