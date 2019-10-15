Watch 3 Clips From Broadway's The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott

The Tennessee Williams play opens October 15 at the Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre.

Watch widowed dressmaker Serafina find love with a new man in clips from Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of The Rose Tattoo. The Tennessee Williams drama, starring Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott and directed by Trip Cullman, officially opens October 15, following a preview period that began September 19.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, is the story of a Sicilian-American widow living on the Gulf Coast who finds passion in the arms of a new man. Following its Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently revived in 1966 and 1995.

Rounding out the cast are Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle Hoehengarten, Andréa Burns as Peppina, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Portia as Flora, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, Constance Shulman as The Strega, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

The production features scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Fitz Patton, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

With The Rose Tattoo, Roundabout continues its history of producing Williams’ work, following productions of Summer and Smoke (1975 and 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 and 2010), A Streetcar Named Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006), and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).