WATCH: A Look at Speakeasy Magick at The McKittrick Hotel

Todd Robbins hosts the evenings at The Club Car featuring the city’s top magical talents.

The McKittrick Hotel, home to Sleep No More, is currently hosting Speakeasy Magick at The Club Car. The experience features a combination of up-close-and-personal prestidigitation and parlor magic, hosted by Todd Robbins. Watch the video above to see Mark Calabrese and Prakash Puru give Playbill an exclusive sneak peek.

Speakeasy Magick summons guests to the underground world of close-up magic as a revolving cast conjures amazing feats before their eyes. Audiences are transported to the top floor of The McKittrick in a vintage elevator car, where The Club Car and its residents await. Inside the mysterious venue, cozy tables and a live jazz pianist set the scene for an evening of dazzling surprises.

Performers include Matthew Holtzclaw, Patrick Davis, Jason Suran, Mark Calabrese, Matias Letelier, Prakash Puru, Alex Boyce, Rachel Wax, Noah Levine, and more.