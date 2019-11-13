Watch a Sneak Peek at Antonio Banderas in the Spanish-Language A Chorus Line

Banderas stars as director-choreographer Zach in the inaugural production of the musical in Málaga, Spain.

Tony and Golden Globe nominee Antonio Banderas' new Spanish-language version of A Chorus Line, premiers in his hometown of Málaga, Spain, as part of the inaugural season of his new 900-seat theatre, Teatro del Soho Caixabank.

Banderas stars as director-choreographer Zach while co-directing the production with Baayork Lee, who played Connie Wong in the original 1975 production of A Chorus Line and has gone on to direct and choreograph more than 35 productions of the show.

The cast also includes Angie Alcázar, Kristina Alonso, Albert Bolea, Aaron Cobos, Anna Col, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Alberto Escobar, Roberto Facchin, Diana Girbau, Cassandra Hlong, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mu, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Pablo Puyol, Estibalitz Ruiz, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Juan Jose Marco, Fernando Mariano, Graciela Monterde, Lucrecia Petraglia, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, and Aída Sanchez.

Banderas can currently be seen on screen in his latest collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar, Dolor y Gloria.