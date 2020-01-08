Watch a Sneak Peek at Seth Rudetsky’s Guest Spot on Will & Grace

Broadway’s favorite deconstructionist faces off with Sean Hayes in this exclusive clip from the NBC comedy.

Will & Grace returns from its mid-season break January 9, and Broadway and Playbill favorite Seth Rudetsky makes an appearance as a guest star on the NBC sitcom for the first time!

Rudetsky plays Jerry Sussman, a rehearsal accompanist who’s hit it big—and Jack’s nemesis. In the exclusive clip above, Grace (Debra Messing) and Jack (Sean Hayes) steal name badges in order to get into AnnieCon, an Annie convention for superfans of the Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin-Thomas Meehan musical. Rudetsky filmed the episode back in August and wrote about the experience in his Playbill column.

Rudetsky and Hayes have been longtime friends, though this marks Rudetsky’s first appearance on the show.

He has guested on Bunheads as the audition accompanist to Sutton Foster’s character and also had a cameo on Smash. Most famously, he was a coach and a judge on Legally Blonde: The Musical — The Search for Elle Woods.

Rudetsky is a musical director, SiriusXM host, Playbill columnist, and staple of the Broadway community.

The full episode follows Will (Eric McCormack) as he meets a potential surrogate (guest star Demi Lovato), Grace as she pretends to be a formerly famous Annie (which, in a way, Messing is in actuality) while Jack accompanies her to complete his celebrity hair EGOT, and Karen (Megan Mullally) has a romantic encounter with a disabled veteran (guest star Christopher Thornton).