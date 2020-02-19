Watch a Sneak Peek Inside Broadway's Upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire

See Rob McClure and company perform clips from a few numbers before the new musical begins at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 9.

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the 1993 comedy, begins performances on Broadway March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The official opening night is set for April 5. Playbill got a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room as Rob McClure, who plays the titular nanny, leads the company in three of the show’s musical numbers. Watch the video above.

Plus, hear from the cast, director Jerry Zaks, and choreographer Lorin Latarro as they talk about the development of the show, the movie it’s based on, and more.

Tony nominee McClure will play Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Rounding out the company are Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.



Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire 28 PHOTOS

The musical, featuring a score by Tony nominees Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!) and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and Tony nominee John O'Farrell (Something Rotten!), premiered last year at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. The musical is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Guys and Dolls, Six Degrees of Separation, Lend Me a Tenor, The House of Blue Leaves) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

It features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.