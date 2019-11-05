Watch a Sneak Peek of City Center's Evita, Beginning November 13

The new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera stars Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco as the iconic Eva Perón.

Two performers will split the role of Eva Perón in New York City Center’s upcoming gala presentation of Evita. Argentinian recording artist Maia Reficco will play Eva ages 15–20, while Solea Pfeiffer will play Eva from 20–33, joined by Jason Gotay as Che. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, will run November 13–24 at the midtown venue.

The casting reflects the original concept for the musical, for which original director Hal Prince envisioned multiple actors taking on the central role in various stages of her life.

Completing the cast are Enrique Acevedo (City Center's Zorba) as Perón and Philip Hernández (Les Misérables) as Magaldi, along with ensemble members Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, Tessa Noelle Frascogna, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The creative team includes associate director Rebecca Aparicio, music director Kristen Blodgette, and choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby. The production will honor the late director-producer Prince, who died earlier this year at 91. The November 13 gala performance will also recognize City Center Board Co-Chair Richard E. Witten with the Fiorello H. La Guardia Award.

Flip through photos from the preview below:

