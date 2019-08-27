Watch a Trailer for West Side Story Staged in a Rotating Auditorium

Performed in English and staged at IHI Stage Around Tokyo, the classic musicals is directed by David Saint and choreographed by Julio Monge.

The Tokyo production of West Side Story, staged in a 360-degree rotating auditorium, has released a trailer.

As previously reported , the staging features new technology from producer Robin de Levita that moves audiences through different scenes, accompanied by curved projections.

The production, helmed by West Side Story national tour director David Saint, began August 19 and is scheduled to run through October 27 at IHI Stage Around Tokyo. Starring in the immersive show are Trevor James Berger as Tony, Sonya Balsara as Maria, George Akram as Bernardo, and Adriana Negron as Anita.

Following up on his outdoor presentation of the Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, and Jerome Robbins’ musical in Australia, Julio Monge returns to provides choreography that recreates the iconic moves originated by Robbins. The creative team also includes set design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Ken Billington, and costume design by Lisa Zinni.

READ: West Side Story Returns to Broadway in December 2019