WATCH: Ain't Too Proud’s James Harkness Reveals the Celeb He’d Invite to His Show and Sings His Original Song in ‘Elevator Pitch’

By Roberto Araujo
Sep 04, 2019
We take an elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below as Harkness answers as many questions as he can—and offers an exclusive performance.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below: The ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. Playbill decided to make good use of that time and invited Ain't Too Proud’s James Harkness to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our series “Elevator Pitch.”

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin.

Harkness performs his original composition “Goodbye,” accompanied by his co-writer Eli Zoller and violinist Melissa Tong.

After opening in March, the production earned 11 Tony nominations, winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography.

