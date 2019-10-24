Watch Alice By Heart Stars Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan Sing ‘Another Room In Your Head’

By Noah Mutterperl
Oct 24, 2019
 
The music video accompanies the October 25 physical CD release of the show's Original Cast Recording.

In the music video above, Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan perform “Another Room In Your Head” from the musical Alice By Heart. The video drop coincides with the physical CD release of the show’s Original Cast Recording, out October 25 from Ghostlight Records..

The musical, featuring a book by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson, lyrics by Sater, and music by Duncan Sheik, played the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space earlier this year.

Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan

In addition to Gordon and Ryan, the rest of the company from the MCC production sing on the album, including Kim Blanck, Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer, Noah Galvin, Zachary Infante, Andrew Kober, Grace McLean, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Catherine Ricafort, Heath Saunders, and Wesley Taylor.

Inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the Nelson-helmed musical follows Alice (played by Gordon) and her friend Alfred (Ryan) as they struggle to survive the London Blitz of World War II. To escape from the hardships of reality, the two fall into the fantastical world of the famous Lewis Carroll novel.

The album is produced by Sheik and Kurt Deutsch, along with executive producers Craig Balsam and Cody Lassen.

For more information on streaming the album and to order the CD, click here.

