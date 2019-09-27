WATCH: Alice Ripley Reveals What It’s Like to Take on the Role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

Get an exclusive sneak peek at the Tony Award winner in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical now playing the North Shore Music Theatre.

Tony winner Alice Ripley, who originated the role of Betty Schaefer in the original Broadway production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sunset Boulevard in 1994, now takes on the role of silent-film actor Norma Desmond in the musical at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts. Watch the video above for an exclusive look at the production. “I've been wanting to play Norma ever since the first time I saw her on stage 25 years ago,” says Ripley about finally getting a chance to play the part. Also starring: Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Joe Gillis, William Michals (South Pacific) as Max Von Mayerling, Lizzie Klemperer (School of Rock) as Betty Schaefer, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Artie Green, Robert Saoud, and Neal Mayer (Les Misérables) as Cecil B. DeMille. The cast also includes Brittany Baratz, Kyle Braun, Michael Brennan, Ashley Chasteen, Bobby Conte, Christopher deProphetis, Andrew Giordano, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eleni Kontos, Jesse Michels, Melissa Shevae Mitchell, Alfie Parker, Jr., Ellen Peterson, Kelsey Schergen, Domenic Servidio, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Michael Yeshion, and Janelle Yull. The production runs until October 6.