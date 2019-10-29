Watch All 4 Evans Hansen Sing ‘For Forever’ in New Music Video

Broadway’s Andrew Barth Feldman, London’s Sam Tutty, the tour’s Stephen Christopher Anthony, and Toronto’s Robert Markus hit new harmonies on the Pasek and Paul tune.

In honor of the launch of the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen—the fourth staging of the Tony Award-winning musical—the four actors who lead or have led as Evan Hansen on Broadway, on tour, in Toronto, and in London gathered for a special quartet version of “For Forever.”

Written by Tony-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this new version features a vocal arrangement by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Alex Lacamoire and guitar arrangement by Dillon Kondor.

The video stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway), Sam Tutty (London), Stephen Christopher Anthony (tour), and Robert Markus (Toronto), and also features guitarists Tim Basom and Ethan Pakchar.

The recording was produced by Lacamoire with music direction by Ben Cohn, engineered by Alejandro Vengeur and Angie Teo, mixed by Derik Lee, and recorded at Manhattan Beach Recording.

Dear Evan Hansen won six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical for Steven Levenson, and Best Original Score for Pasek and Paul. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre December 4, 2016; the North American tour launched September 25, 2018; the Toronto production opened March 28 this year and played its final performance July 21; the London production begins performances October 29 ahead of an official opening November 19.

