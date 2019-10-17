Watch an Exclusive Clip From New Movie Cyrano, My Love

The French film, about the story behind the 19th-century play Cyrano de Bergerac, premieres October 18.

Check out an exclusive clip from the upcoming French-language film Cyrano, My Love above. The movie, detailing the development of Cyrano de Bergerac, arrives in select theatres October 18.

The exclusive clip features Thomas Solivérès as Edmond Rostand, a down-on-his-luck author scrambling to write the play, promised to a prominent French actor. In the scene, Rostand enjoys drinks with a woman who raves about his work. The only issue is that the woman doesn’t know she is sitting across from the author she admires so much.

Cyrano, My Love also stars Olivier Gourmet, Mathilde Seigner, and Lucie Boujenah. The film is written and directed by Alexis Michalik and produced by Alain Goldman.

Rostand and the play were heavily featured in Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet, which premiered on Broadway in 2018 starring Janet McTeer, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance as 19th-century performer Sarah Bernhardt.