Watch Annie-B Parson and Alex Timbers Discuss David Byrne’s Broadway-Bound American Utopia

After a limited run in Boston, the theatrical concert experience will arrive at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in October.

David Byrne will hit the Broadway stage this fall in the New York bow of his acclaimed American Utopia tour. The theatrical concert experience will play a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre September 11–28 before beginning at the Hudson Theatre October 4.

The Scottish-American musician teams up with Annie-B Parson (choreographer and musical staging) and Tony-nominee Alex Timbers (production consultant). The three reunite after collaborating on the Off-Broadway Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love. (Timbers also directed Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire.)

In the video above, Timbers and Parson discuss working on the “out-of-the-box” production, which officially opens on Broadway October 20.

The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage will be an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

David Byrne’s American Utopia is scheduled to run through January 19, 2020.