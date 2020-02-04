Watch Antonio Banderas Teach Conan O’Brien Choreography From A Chorus Line

The Tony and Oscar nominee shared some steps from the Spanish-language production that he recently starred in and co-directed.

Tony and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas knows how to make A Chorus Line look spectacular—check out the stage and screen star teaching Conan O’Brien some choreography from the show above.

Banderas (Broadway's Nine, current Oscar contender Pain and Glory) co-directed and starred as Zack in a 2019 Spanish-language production of the Marvin Hamlisch-Edward Kleban musical at a theatre he purchased, the 900-seat Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Málaga, Spain. Baayork Lee, who played Connie Wong in the original 1975 production of A Chorus Line, helmed the staging with him.

“It makes more sense nowadays,” Banderas said of why the intimacy of theatre is important. “It seems that what is not recorded doesn’t exist. Theatre is beautiful because no matter how technology advances, it’s just about you and them. There is nothing in the middle.”

Check out footage from the production, which the actor has said is eyeing a potential New York bow, below.

