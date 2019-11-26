Watch Ariana DeBose, Deborah Cox, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Wish Tina Turner a Happy Birthday

The international star celebrates her 80th birthday November 26.

Tina Turner celebrates her 80th birthday November 26. Watch Ariana DeBose, Deborah Cox, Brian Stokes Mitchell plus the London, Hamburg, and Broadway casts of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical wish her a happy birthday in the video above.

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along...) leads the Broadway cast in the title role, having earned an Olivier Award nomination earlier this year for her work in the London world premiere of the musical. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe plays Tina at select performances.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), her initial rise to stardom, the abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and “(Simply) The Best.”