Watch Arielle Jacobs and the Cast of Broadway's Aladdin in New Music Video

By Andrew Gans
Dec 16, 2019
The holiday tune ’December Feels’ was penned by Angelo Soriano and Augie Haas for the latest Carols for a Cure album.

Aladdin’s current Broadway Princess Jasmine, Arielle Jacobs, takes lead vocals in the new music video for “December Feels,” a tune featured on Carols for a Cure: Volume 21, the 18-track holiday recording benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Check out the new song, penned by Angelo Soriano and Augie Haas, above.

Soriano told Playbill, “Augie Haas and I met when I joined the Aladdin cast as a swing five years ago. It’s a puzzle why we only recently decided to collaborate, but we’re definitely glad we did! We spent two weeks writing melodies, chords, and lyrics in Bryant Park, which is where we also decided to shoot parts of the music video for ‘December Feels.’

“We had a great time searching parts of the theatre district for our favorite holiday backdrops as I directed and choreographed the visual accompaniment for our song. I gathered some fellow cast members, musicians, and invited the Jazz & Contemporary program of Joffrey Ballet School to perform a public flash mob on the sidewalks of NYC.”

READ: Casts of Hadestown, Oklahoma!, Beetlejuice, More Sing on Carols for a Cure: Volume 21

Aladdin continues at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, where it opened in spring 2014.

Photos: Go Inside Aladdin’s 5th Anniversary Celebration on Broadway

