Watch Audra McDonald Sing From West Side Story and On the Town to Celebrate Kennedy Center Honoree Michael Tilson Thomas

The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony took place December 8.

Audra McDonald took the Kennedy Center stage December 8 to celebrate conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas at the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors.

To toast the honoree, the six-time Tony Award winner sang two Leonard Bernstein staples: West Side Story's "Somewhere" and "Some Other Time" from On the Town. San Francisco Symphony Music Director Tilson Thomas frequently takes the podium to conduct Bernstein works, including the Grammy-nominated concert performance of West Side Story in 2014 and a 1992 presentation of On the Town featuring Tyne Daly and Cleo Laine.

McDonald recently worked with Tilson Thomas for Carnegie Hall's 2018 Opening Night gala, appearing alongside the San Francisco Symphony and fellow star soprano Renée Fleming.

The Washington, D.C. ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, also honored Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Earth Wind & Fire, and Sesame Street. Additional performers including Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, the Jonas Brothers, and Ne-Yo.

The ceremony was broadcast on CBS December 15.

