Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of ABC’s Upcoming The Little Mermaid Live!

Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, John Stamos, and more stars discuss the November 5 live presentation.

ABC’s presentation of The Little Mermaid Live! will feature 12 songs that will blend the 1989 Disney animated film with live performances, according to the behind-the-scenes video above.

Queen Latifah, who will play Ursula, revealed that the show will have aerialists, puppetry, and choreography. Also appearing in the video are star Auli’i Cravalho (Ariel), Shaggy (Sebastian), John Stamos (Chef Louis), and Graham Phillips (Prince Eric).

Richard Kraft serves as executive producer for the television spectacle, having devised a similar presentation at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. Meanwhile, a live-action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid is also in the works, with Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborating with Oscar winner Alan Menken on new songs (Menken won two Oscars for his work on the 1989 movie, including one with the late Howard Ashman for “Under the Sea”).

The Little Mermaid Live! airs November 5 at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT. Check out the behind-the-scenes look above and the teaser trailer below.

