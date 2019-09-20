Watch Brittain Ashford’s New Music Video for ‘Sonya Alone’ From Her New Album Drama Club

By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 20, 2019
 
The music video from the Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 star precedes the album’s September 24 release.

Brittain Ashford, who made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, has premiered a music video for her cover of “Sonya Alone” from the Dave Malloy musical. The track is the latest release from Ashford’s new album of re-imagined musical theatre songs, Drama Club. The album is set to drop September 24.

The stop-motion animated music video, above, features anonymous confessions, fears, and secrets from Ashford’s fans. The messages from fans are written and typed as notes varying in coloring, size, and font, and, throughout the video, are cut and paper-mached by Ashford herself. The notes include personal thoughts on love, regret, and identity.

119390 - Brittain Ashford in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Brittain Ashford in The Great Comet Chad Batka

“It was my hope to create something to show people that they aren’t alone in their struggles with anxiety, depression, and loneliness,” Ashford said.

Drama Club marks Ashford’s second full album, following 2008's There, But For You, I Go. She refers to the tracks as show tunes stripped of jazz hands and "run through a David Lynch filter."

In addition to “Sonya Alone”, the album includes indie-alternative renditions of the already released “You're the One That I Want” from Grease, “Defying Gravity” from Wicked, “No One is Alone” from Into the Woods, and “Tomorrow” from Annie, among others.

Ashford originated the role of Sonya when The Great Comet premiered at Ars Nova in 2012; she went on to play the role in each engagement leading to its Broadway run. Her additional credits include Ghost Quartet, also by Malloy.

