Watch Broadway Alums Ariana DeBose, Matt Shingledecker, and Steffanie Leigh in Seaside

Hamilton alum Ariana DeBose makes her feature film debut ahead of starring in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose, Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, features in an exclusive clip from Seaside, her feature film debut.

Written and directed by Sam Zalutsky, Seaside follows Daphne (Debose) and Roger (Matt Shingledecker, Wicked) as they move into Roger’s childhood beach house to start a new family. Their relationship begins to unravel when Daphne realizes that Roger has been keeping secrets about his past. The film also features Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins) as Roger’s lifelong friend, Susanna.

READ: See Who is Starring in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

The film is produced by Zalutsky, Alyssa Roehrenbeck, and Kevin Corstange, with Paul Sahai executive producing. Cinematography is by Philip A. Anderson, editing by Maeve O’Boyle and Jordan Montminy, and music by Megan Diana McGeorge.

Seaside will be released digitally on August 20. Watch the clip above.