Watch Broadway Alums Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story Trailer

By Dan Meyer
Oct 17, 2019
 
The Tony winner and Tony nominee star in Noah Baumbach’s film, debuting on Netflix December 6.

Tony winner Scarlet Johansson and recent Tony nominee Adam Driver play an entertainment industry couple dealing with bi-coastal divorce in the new trailer above for Marriage Story. The Netflix film will receive a limited run in theatres November 6, followed by a streaming debut December 6.

Johansson won a Tony in 2010 for her performance in A View From the Bridge and later starred in Cat in a Hot Tin Roof as Margaret in 2013. Driver was nominated earlier this year for his performance as Pale in Burn This.

The film also features Tony nominee Alan Alda (Glengarry Glen Ross) along with Emmy winners Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) and Merritt Weaver (Godless). Marriage Story is directed and written by Noah Baumbach with music by Randy Newman.

