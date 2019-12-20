Watch Broadway, London, and Touring Casts of Dear Evan Hansen Sing ’Jingle Bells’

Cast members from three productions of the Tony-winning musical get in the holiday spirit.

Cast members from the Broadway, London, and North American touring companies of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen are getting in the holiday mood. Watch the video above as Andrew Barth Feldman, Christiane Noll, and many more offer their rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also has choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano.



READ: The Real-Life Story That Inspired Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen plays Broadway's Music Box Theatre and London's Noël Coward Theatre and can also be seen on tour.

