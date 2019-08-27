WATCH: Broadway Matchmaking Part Two With Fiddler on the Roof's Jackie Hoffman

The Emmy-nominated actor and comedian returns with more matches for famous Broadway characters—from Wicked’s Glinda to “the tall guy” in Hadestown.

Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman currently plays Yente the matchmaker in the Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Joel Grey, which has extended its run at midtown’s Stage 42. She returns to the Playbill Studio for another round of Broadway Matchmaking. Playbill provided a list of some of Broadway’s most iconic characters—from Wicked’s Glinda to Fiddler’s Tevye—and Hoffman created her ideal couples. Watch the video above.

Fiddler stars Steven Skybell as Tevye and Jennifer Babiak as his wife, Golde. The cast also features Cameron Johnson as Fyedka, Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoil, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodel, Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave, Samantha Hahn as Beylke, Raquel Nobile as Shprintze, Bruce Sabath as Lyezer-Volf, Drew Seigla as Perchik, and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

Rounding out the cast are Joanne Borts, Michael Einav, Lisa Fishman, Kirk Geritano, John Giesige, Abby Goldfarb, Evan Mayer, Jonathan Quigley, Nick Raynor, Kayleen Seidl, Adam B. Shapiro, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, and Mikhl Yashinksy.

The musical initially played Off-Off-Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, before moving uptown to its current home. Like all productions mounted by NYTF, Fiddler on the Roof is performed entirely in Yiddish with English and Russian supertitles.

With musical staging and new choreography by Staś Kmieć, Fiddler features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Fiddler on the Roof was written by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, originally directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Harnick and producer/director Harold Prince consulted on the current NYTF production.

Watch Hoffman’s original Broadway matchmaking segment below:

