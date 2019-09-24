WATCH: Broadway’s Betsy Wolfe Reveals Who She Would Like to Sing a Duet With in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’

By Roberto Araujo
Sep 24, 2019
 
How many questions will Wolfe be able to answer in her (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below?

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile.

How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Betsy Wolfe to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.”

In addition to her Broadway roles in Waitress, The Last Five Years, and Falsettos, Wolfe has performed in sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and in two operas at The Met.

And now, she is doing a cabaret about the magical, mystical miracle, and existential anxiety of show business—but funny! Expect songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Nicks, and Jason Robert Brown, among others.

The concerts will take place on October 4 and 5 at 7 PM. For tickets visit 54below.com.

