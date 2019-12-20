Watch Cats Broadway's Jacob Brent and Cats Movie Star Robert Fairchild Play Cats Trivia

What’s the one Cats question that stumped both stars?

Jacob Brent, Mr. Mistoffolees from Broadway’s original production of Cats, and Robert Fairchild, Munkustrap in the Cats movie, stopped by the Playbill studio ahead of the premiere of the new holiday film. We couldn't let them leave without testing their knowledge on all things Jellicle. How well do you know the cats of Cats? Watch the video above and play along.

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper, also features Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.



Check out photos from the Cats premiere below.

