Watch Cats Broadway's Jacob Brent and Cats Movie Star Robert Fairchild Play Cats Trivia

By Roberto Araujo
Dec 20, 2019
 
What’s the one Cats question that stumped both stars?

Jacob Brent, Mr. Mistoffolees from Broadway’s original production of Cats, and Robert Fairchild, Munkustrap in the Cats movie, stopped by the Playbill studio ahead of the premiere of the new holiday film. We couldn't let them leave without testing their knowledge on all things Jellicle. How well do you know the cats of Cats? Watch the video above and play along.

Read: Broadway’s Jacob Brent From the Original Cats Questions Cats Movie Star Robert Fairchild About Behind-the-Scenes Magic, the Story’s New Focus, and More

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper, also features Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

Check out photos from the Cats premiere below.

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

60 PHOTOS
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Andrew Lloyd Webber Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Tom Hooper and Poppy Gaye Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
James Corden Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jason Derulo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jennifer Hudson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Rebel Wilson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
