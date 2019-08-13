Watch Broadway’s John Arthur Greene Perform His New Single ‘Line and the Letting Go’

The Tootsie actor shows his singer-songwriter side in the new music video.

Recording artist and Broadway performer John Arthur Greene released his newest single, along with a music video: “LiNE & THE LETTING GO.” The song was recorded under his own JAG Records and is now available on all digital music providers.

“‘LiNE & THE LETTiNG GO’ is about understanding that someone can have power over you, driving you toward unhealthy thoughts and habits while leaving you holding on tightly and smiling through a broken lens,” Greene said in a statement.

In the video above—directed by Catherine Delaloye—Greene and Samantha Michelle perform the rock tune. Produced by Greene, Daniele Panza, JAG Records, Catherine Delaloye, and Mariana Trevino, the song features arrangements and was mixed and mastered by Panza.

Prior to Tootsie, Greene was previously featured in Broadway’s School of Rock, as well as West Side Story and Matilda. He was also part of the company of NBC’s Peter Pan Live! and was seen during American Idol Season 15. He previously released his debut EP Shadows of Light.

For more from Greene, click here.

