Watch Broadway's Mean Girls Sing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

The cast performed the song December 4, giving audiences a holiday surprise.

Mean Girls stars Reneé Rapp, Erika Henningsen, Krystina Alabado, Becca Peterson, and Jennifer Simard performed “Jingle Bell Rock” at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting December 4. As a holiday treat, the number was performed all the way through without Gretchen, played by Alabado, kicking a boombox into the audience.

The performance, introduced by Mean Girls creator Tina Fey, included the memorable Santa costumes and choreography. Also among those performing at the event were Tony winner Idina Menzel and Broadway and screen star Lea Michele—both with newly released holiday albums.

Mean Girls stars Rapp as Regina George, Henningsen as Cady Heron, Alabado as Gretchen Weiners, and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith. Simard pulls triple-duty, playing Mrs. George, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. Heron. Peterson is a member of the ensemble.

READ: How Reneé Rapp Went From Jimmy Awards Winner to Mean Girls Star

The show opened on Broadway in 2018, earning 12 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book for Fey, and Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

