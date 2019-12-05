Watch Broadway's Mean Girls Sing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

toggle menu
toggle search form
Holiday Coverage   Watch Broadway's Mean Girls Sing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
By Dan Meyer
Dec 05, 2019
Buy Tickets to Mean Girls
 
The cast performed the song December 4, giving audiences a holiday surprise.

Mean Girls stars Reneé Rapp, Erika Henningsen, Krystina Alabado, Becca Peterson, and Jennifer Simard performed “Jingle Bell Rock” at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting December 4. As a holiday treat, the number was performed all the way through without Gretchen, played by Alabado, kicking a boombox into the audience.

The performance, introduced by Mean Girls creator Tina Fey, included the memorable Santa costumes and choreography. Also among those performing at the event were Tony winner Idina Menzel and Broadway and screen star Lea Michele—both with newly released holiday albums.

Mean Girls stars Rapp as Regina George, Henningsen as Cady Heron, Alabado as Gretchen Weiners, and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith. Simard pulls triple-duty, playing Mrs. George, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. Heron. Peterson is a member of the ensemble.

READ: How Reneé Rapp Went From Jimmy Awards Winner to Mean Girls Star

The show opened on Broadway in 2018, earning 12 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book for Fey, and Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

Close-Up Look at Mean Girls’ ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes

Close-Up Look at Mean Girls’ ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes

19 PHOTOS
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Sexy Corn costume Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Shorts for Sexy Corn Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Wig and horsehair fascinator for Sexy Corn Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Custom boots made by T.O. Dey for Sexy Corn Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Regina's Devil Bunny costume Marc J. Franklin
Regina&#39;s devil bunny costume
Regina's Devil Bunny bustier Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Ears and cuffs for Regina's Devil Bunny Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Sexy Abe Lincoln costume Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Barnes used the bodice of high-end lingerie paired with miniskirt to create Sexy Abe Lincoln Marc J. Franklin
Mean Girls_Broadway_Halloween Costumes_2019_HR
Sexy Abe Lincoln costume Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Mean Girls souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Holiday Coverage
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!